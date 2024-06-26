Jito (JTO) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Jito (JTO) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 26th. Over the last seven days, Jito has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Jito token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.38 or 0.00003904 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jito has a market cap of $273.80 million and $26.35 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jito was first traded on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 123,014,297.8 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.39467379 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 192 active market(s) with $33,618,140.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jito using one of the exchanges listed above.

