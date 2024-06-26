John Andrew Cormier Sells 10,000 Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 10,000 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total value of C$53,211.00.

John Andrew Cormier also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Orla Mining alerts:

On Monday, June 17th, John Andrew Cormier sold 30,000 shares of Orla Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total transaction of C$158,511.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, John Andrew Cormier sold 25,100 shares of Orla Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total transaction of C$138,644.87.

On Friday, May 31st, John Andrew Cormier sold 10,000 shares of Orla Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.85, for a total transaction of C$58,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, John Andrew Cormier sold 6,600 shares of Orla Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total transaction of C$37,957.26.

On Friday, May 24th, John Andrew Cormier sold 20,800 shares of Orla Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total value of C$117,222.56.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, John Andrew Cormier sold 10,600 shares of Orla Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.85, for a total value of C$62,010.00.

On Friday, May 17th, John Andrew Cormier sold 35,000 shares of Orla Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.93, for a total value of C$207,438.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, John Andrew Cormier sold 5,531 shares of Orla Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total value of C$27,931.55.

Orla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OLA stock opened at C$5.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 5.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.42 and a beta of 1.59. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$3.53 and a 52-week high of C$6.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Orla Mining ( TSE:OLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$90.70 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.2246178 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Orla Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$5.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.28.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Orla Mining

About Orla Mining

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.