John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.74 Per Share

John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.7415 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This is a positive change from John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.
John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
JHMU traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $26.23. 49,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630. John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The company has a market cap of $22.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day moving average is $26.90.
John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
