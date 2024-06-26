John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.74 Per Share

John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.7415 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This is a positive change from John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

JHMU traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $26.23. 49,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630. John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The company has a market cap of $22.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day moving average is $26.90.

John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (JHMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Utilities index. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds of any maturity. The fund seeks to provide tax-exempt income. JHMU was launched on Oct 31, 2023 and is issued by John Hancock.

