John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Announces Dividend of $0.34

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3366 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th.

JHML stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.12. The stock had a trading volume of 15,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,118. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.56 and a 52-week high of $65.87. The stock has a market cap of $882.34 million, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.04.

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

