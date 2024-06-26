John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Announces Dividend of $0.34

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3366 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th.
John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Performance
JHML stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.12. The stock had a trading volume of 15,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,118. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.56 and a 52-week high of $65.87. The stock has a market cap of $882.34 million, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.04.
About John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF
