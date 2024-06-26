John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JHPI) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JHPI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1316 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This is a boost from John Hancock Preferred Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

John Hancock Preferred Income ETF Price Performance

JHPI stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.38. 4,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,479. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.14. John Hancock Preferred Income ETF has a 52-week low of $19.86 and a 52-week high of $22.61.

John Hancock Preferred Income ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (JHPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by primarily investing in preferred securities in the US market. JHPI was launched on Dec 14, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.

