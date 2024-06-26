John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JHPI) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JHPI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1316 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This is a boost from John Hancock Preferred Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.
John Hancock Preferred Income ETF Price Performance
JHPI stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.38. 4,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,479. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.14. John Hancock Preferred Income ETF has a 52-week low of $19.86 and a 52-week high of $22.61.
John Hancock Preferred Income ETF Company Profile
