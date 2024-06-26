JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of JEPI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,457. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $57.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.51 and its 200 day moving average is $56.29. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

