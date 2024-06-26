JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc Announces Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:JEMI)

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc (LON:JEMI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts stock remained flat at GBX 137.50 ($1.74) during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,379. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 134.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 130.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £406.86 million and a PE ratio of -3,415.00. JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts has a twelve month low of GBX 116 ($1.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 142.50 ($1.81).

In other news, insider Ranjan Ramparia purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £13,300 ($16,871.75). Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

