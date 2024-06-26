JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMHI) Shares Acquired by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMHI – Free Report) by 211.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,975 shares during the period. JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Prentice Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.35% of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $175,000.

JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,688. JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $45.94 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average of $49.50.

About JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (JMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in US municipal securities of varying maturities, exempt from federal income tax. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income from high yield securities.

