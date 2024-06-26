K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

K-Bro Linen Trading Up 0.9 %

KBL stock traded up C$0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$32.97. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,884. K-Bro Linen has a 52-week low of C$28.21 and a 52-week high of C$37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$33.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$344.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.12). K-Bro Linen had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of C$80.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$77.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that K-Bro Linen will post 1.9474586 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Acumen Capital increased their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Insider Transactions at K-Bro Linen

In other news, Senior Officer Ryo Utahara sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.40, for a total value of C$45,360.00. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

Featured Articles

