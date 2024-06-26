Kava Price Tops $0.45 on Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 26th. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $488.60 million and $7.67 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000740 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00042570 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008537 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00013349 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011143 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,222 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.