Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Acquired by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,844 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,880,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,399,000 after buying an additional 2,226,390 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 109,327,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,816,000 after acquiring an additional 18,118,056 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 76,501,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815,126 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 66,665,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kenvue by 4,057.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,413,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KVUE. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC increased their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.09.

NYSE KVUE traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,810,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,190,816. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average of $20.02. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $26.66.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

