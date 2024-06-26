Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Buys 3,065 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SDVY traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.34. 896,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,901. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.68 and a 200 day moving average of $33.10. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $34.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

