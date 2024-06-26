Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises 1.4% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Cedrus LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,675,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $770,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

FTSM remained flat at $59.81 during trading on Tuesday. 515,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,135. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.73. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.40 and a twelve month high of $59.94.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

