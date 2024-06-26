Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $3.10 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.6% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243,305 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 302.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 73.3% during the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $5.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $479.38. 29,178,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,389,863. The business’s 50 day moving average is $451.31 and its 200 day moving average is $435.05. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $486.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

