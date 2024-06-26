Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $469,000 Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 144.8% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,814. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $70.42 and a one year high of $97.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.98.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.