Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Invests $511,000 in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COR. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth $4,212,508,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,339,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,692,000. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,371,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter worth $32,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $419,513.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,756.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cencora news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $419,513.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,756.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $218.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,656.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock worth $422,352,056 in the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Stock Performance

COR stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,882,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,952. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $171.65 and a one year high of $246.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.60.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.90.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

