Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Raises Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 81,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MO shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.90.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.43. The company had a trading volume of 10,517,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,301,574. The firm has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $47.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Altria Group news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

