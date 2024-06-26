Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,408 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leap Therapeutics were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $489,000. 30.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leap Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of LPTX traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.82. 57,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,871. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Leap Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LPTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LPTX. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase II clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

