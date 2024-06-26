Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 298 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $258,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.8% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $3,470,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

DIA stock traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $391.00. 2,908,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,535,844. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $388.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.17. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $323.21 and a 12 month high of $400.99.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.