Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 3,667 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 0.8% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 58,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Down 1.6 %

BAC traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,919,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,893,352. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.71 and its 200-day moving average is $35.95. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $40.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.