Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.56

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.56 and last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 24258 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.85.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $812.54 million for the quarter. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 162.87%.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Dividend Announcement
About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.
Further Reading
