Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.56

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.56 and last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 24258 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $812.54 million for the quarter. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 162.87%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Dividend Announcement

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

