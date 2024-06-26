Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $371,000. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.03. 18,750,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,770,813. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.57. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.