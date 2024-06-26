Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,688 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $13,752,279.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 356,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,987,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 42,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total value of $5,716,771.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 535,816 shares in the company, valued at $71,997,595.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $13,752,279.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 356,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,987,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,246,728 shares of company stock worth $842,917,457. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $138.23. 12,694,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,964,791. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.10.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DELL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

