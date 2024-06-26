Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.6 %

OKE stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,988,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,302. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.51 and a 1 year high of $83.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

