Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.67 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,932 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the first quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $185.37. 13,366,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,367,336. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.83 and a one year high of $185.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at $362,012,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at $362,012,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,374 shares of company stock worth $24,548,073 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

