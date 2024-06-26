Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,121 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 18,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after buying an additional 7,482 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 94.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,863,000 after buying an additional 278,746 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,944,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,283,853. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.38. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $99.70.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

