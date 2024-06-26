Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.87 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for 0.6% of Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 24.2% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 290,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $110.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,384,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,756,217. The company has a market capitalization of $102.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.05. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus reduced their price objective on Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.76.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

