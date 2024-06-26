Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.20 Million Holdings in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Free Report) by 554.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 135,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,524 shares during the quarter. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF worth $7,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000.

Get 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSEARCA BITX traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.90. 3,372,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,187,654. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.87. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.9677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd.

(Free Report)

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.