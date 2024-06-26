Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $937,000 Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 30,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $68.27. 6,633,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,059,658. The company has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.42, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $85.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.03 and a 200 day moving average of $68.21.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.24%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $2,064,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,312,626.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $2,064,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,312,626.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,500 shares of company stock worth $5,504,065 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Summit Insights upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

