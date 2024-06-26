Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,837 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 17,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

OBDC traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,856,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,968. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.46. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.89.

Blue Owl Capital Cuts Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $399.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.16 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 10%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 70.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OBDC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Hovde Group raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

