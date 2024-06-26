Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,623,044,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,308,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,162,000 after buying an additional 2,677,050 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,833,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,684,000 after buying an additional 1,951,477 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,780,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,668,000 after buying an additional 1,729,132 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,503,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.03. 30,420,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,503,504. The company has a market capitalization of $198.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.