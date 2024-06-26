Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 234 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.60 on Wednesday, reaching $242.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,515. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $250.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.75. The firm has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

