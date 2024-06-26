Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 515 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Melanie Healey acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLT. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.00.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of HLT stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,327,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,637. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.74 and a 52 week high of $218.45.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

