Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 66 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $917,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 956.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,921,433.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $66,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,833 shares of company stock worth $131,249,183. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,403.88.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded down $21.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,298.52. 240,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,346. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $802.46 and a 1 year high of $1,369.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,299.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,180.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.51, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

