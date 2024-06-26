Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE stock traded up $6.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $376.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,442,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,026. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $353.15 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $103.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $386.75 and a 200-day moving average of $387.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

