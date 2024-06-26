Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by Hazelview Securities Inc.

Hazelview Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 396,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 604,100 shares during the period. Kite Realty Group Trust accounts for 1.6% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $8,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $52,746,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,869,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,700 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,120,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,326,000 after purchasing an additional 693,852 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,545,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,631,000 after buying an additional 508,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 790,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,929,000 after buying an additional 413,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.67. 576,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,887. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $24.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.56. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 384.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KRG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

