Kujira (KUJI) One Day Volume Reaches $343,605.10

Kujira (KUJI) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 26th. In the last week, Kujira has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kujira has a market cap of $128.92 million and approximately $343,605.10 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kujira coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00001944 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kujira alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira launched on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kujira is kujira.network.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 1.18412545 USD and is up 6.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $493,362.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kujira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kujira and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.