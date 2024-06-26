Kwmg LLC Grows Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,054,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,812,000 after purchasing an additional 50,495 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 61.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 43,310 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 108,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,973,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,040,000 after acquiring an additional 178,344 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

SYF stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,502,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,278,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.10. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $46.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.19). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.