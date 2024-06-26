Kwmg LLC Has $20.60 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kwmg LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $20,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,908,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,316,000 after purchasing an additional 211,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.64. 1,205,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,444. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.31 and a 200 day moving average of $76.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

