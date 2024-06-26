Kwmg LLC Increases Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Kwmg LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,927,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,900,000 after buying an additional 407,244 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Coterra Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,465,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,089,000 after buying an additional 848,519 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Coterra Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,084,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,725,000 after buying an additional 201,520 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Coterra Energy by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,421,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,801,000 after buying an additional 466,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Coterra Energy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,815,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,455,000 after buying an additional 628,132 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.15. 5,698,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,622,303. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average is $26.54. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.73 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CTRA

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.