Kwmg LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,369 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kwmg LLC owned 0.14% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $26,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.91. 1,556,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,762. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $108.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.66.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.