Kwmg LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Kwmg LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $12,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $574.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,390. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $534.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $514.54. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $397.76 and a 52-week high of $593.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.