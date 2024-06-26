Lawrence I. Rosen Acquires 10,088 Shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Stock

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen acquired 10,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.58 per share, for a total transaction of $177,347.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,885,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,150,113.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

JAKKS Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JAKK opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.18. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $36.84.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.91). JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $90.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.12 million. On average, equities analysts expect that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on JAKKS Pacific from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Institutional Trading of JAKKS Pacific

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 280.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,729 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in JAKKS Pacific by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 13.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 44.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

Featured Articles

