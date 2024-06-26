LayerZero (ZRO) Trading Down 37.3% This Week

LayerZero (ZRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One LayerZero token can currently be purchased for $2.55 or 0.00004192 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, LayerZero has traded 37.3% lower against the dollar. LayerZero has a market capitalization of $638.45 million and approximately $138.10 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

LayerZero Profile

LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. LayerZero’s official message board is medium.com/layerzero-official. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_labs. The official website for LayerZero is layerzero.network.

LayerZero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 2.66368599 USD and is down -4.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $157,739,763.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LayerZero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LayerZero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LayerZero using one of the exchanges listed above.

