Litecoin Cash (LCC) One Day Volume Tops $349.42

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $349.42 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar.
Litecoin Cash Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 801,755,544 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 801,739,840.5834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0036951 USD and is down -24.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
