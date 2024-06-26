Locus Chain Price Up 104.3% This Week (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 33% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. In the last week, Locus Chain has traded up 104.3% against the US dollar. One Locus Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0331 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $68.84 million and approximately $3.86 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain launched on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

