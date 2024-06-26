Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

Lonza Group Stock Performance

LZAGY stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Lonza Group has a 12 month low of $34.19 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.74.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

About Lonza Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments. The Biologics segment engages in the contract development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals for clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle, including drug substance and drug product manufacturing.

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.