Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.24

Jun 26th, 2024

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.24 and last traded at $24.24, with a volume of 30 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

Loomis AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $697.83 million during the quarter.

About Loomis AB (publ)

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, payments, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, foreign exchange services, automated teller machines, automated solutions, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, a payment service that enables processing of various types of payment methods, such as card, cash, and digital alternatives.

