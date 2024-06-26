Lpwm LLC Invests $394,000 in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Lpwm LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,190 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,891 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 241.9% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,273,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,625 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,137,000 after buying an additional 2,472,866 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,071.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,213,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,281,000 after buying an additional 1,109,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $61,705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE DELL traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.23. 12,694,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,964,791. The firm has a market cap of $98.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.10.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $13,752,279.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 356,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,987,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $13,752,279.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 356,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,987,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,246,728 shares of company stock worth $842,917,457 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

