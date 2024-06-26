Lpwm LLC Purchases 4,784 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lpwm LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Lpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 220.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.45. 7,430,871 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.10. The stock has a market cap of $113.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.